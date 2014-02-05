Enrique Iglesias Talks Justin Bieber Controversy: "They're Common Teenage Mistakes"

The 'Hero' singer speaks to Capital about the recent behaviour of the teen titan.

Enrique Iglesias has come out in defence of Justin Bieber and said the singer's recent actions are merely "common mistakes that teenagers make."

The 19 year-old Canadian star was arrested for an incident in Miami where he was apparently caught driving under the influence.

Stars from the music world including Lady Gaga and Ellie Goulding have offered support to his fans and said the level of scrutiny the singer is under is far greater than any other star.

"I think they're exaggerating what's happening with Justin Bieber. I mean, c'mon when you're a teenager, who doesn't drag race? I know I used to try and race with my friends all the time. Unfortunately he's under a microscope and he's been caught a few times," Enrique said in an exclusive chat with Capital.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

The 38 year-old singer also said he was sure the teen could bounce back from the current headlines and have a successful career regardless.

"I don't think what he's done, I don't think it's going to ruin his career if you ask me," he said. "As long as it doesn't get worse, as long as he doesn't have a drug problem, as long as he doesn't go haywire.

"I think they're common mistakes that teenagers make."

This week a court date was announced for the trail of the singer of the arrest on charges of driving under the influence.

Justin, who is currently on bail, will appear in court on 3rd March.

Meanwhile, Enrique will release new single 'I'm A Freak' with Pitbull on 9th March.