Eminem Feat. Nate Ruess - 'Headlights'

The singer dedicates his latest music video to his mother.

Eminem has unveiled the music video for his new single 'Headlights'.

The clip, which was released on Mother's Day in the US, sees the rapper making amends with his estranged mum Debbie Mathers.

"Thank you @spikelee for directing this video for me. Happy Mother's Day," he tweeted after releasing the promo, which was helmed by acclaimed director Spike Lee.

Katy Perry has since praised the emotional visual, tweeting: "The new Eminem video, so many feels tho".

'Headlights' - which features Fun. singer Nate Ruess - is the latest track taken from the rapper's latest album 'The Marshall Mathers LP II'.

His previous single, the Rihanna-assisted 'Monster', topped the charts across the globe last year.