Eminem Feat. Nate Ruess - 'Headlights'

12 May 2014, 09:38

The singer dedicates his latest music video to his mother.

Eminem has unveiled the music video for his new single 'Headlights'. 

The clip, which was released on Mother's Day in the US, sees the rapper making amends with his estranged mum Debbie Mathers. 

"Thank you @spikelee for directing this video for me. Happy Mother's Day," he tweeted after releasing the promo, which was helmed by acclaimed director Spike Lee. 

Katy Perry has since praised the emotional visual, tweeting: "The new Eminem video, so many feels tho".

'Headlights' - which features Fun. singer Nate Ruess - is the latest track taken from the rapper's latest album 'The Marshall Mathers LP II'.

His previous single, the Rihanna-assisted 'Monster', topped the charts across the globe last year. 

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Eminem Music

See more Eminem Music

Eminem News

See more Eminem News

Eminem & Drake

Drake And Eminem Just Turned Their Rumoured Beef Into A Blossoming Bromance On Stage

Drake

Eminem Bricks

Eminem Is Selling ACTUAL Bricks From His Childhood Home... Because Why Not?!
Eminem Street Fighter

LISTEN: Some GENIUS Has Mashed Together Eminem Tracks With Classic Street Fighter Game Songs

Eminem Videos

See more Eminem Videos

Justin Bieber

WATCH: From Eminem To Usher - Justin Bieber Names His ALL-TIME Ultimate Pop Music Icons!

Justin Bieber

23 rap styles viral video

This Guy Rapping In 23 Different Styles WILL Make You Want To Up Your Game
Eminem Lose Yourself

LISTEN: Eminem Reveals His Amazing New Song ‘Phenomenal’ From The Movie Southpaw

Eminem Pictures

See more Eminem Pictures

Eminem and Mum

Eminem: Ten Facts About The Rap Superstar

Eminem 'Slim Shady'

Eminem's Top Ten Songs

Eminem - D12 - My Band Video

Eminem: His 23 Craziest Looks