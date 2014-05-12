Eminem Announces Second Wembley Gig After Tickets Sell Out

12 May 2014, 10:20

Eminem

The rapper announces a second date at the London stadium due to phenomenal demand.

Eminem has announced a second date at London's Wembley Stadium.

The rapper added a second show at the venue after tickets for his first show on July 11 sold out within hours. 

Due to phenomenal demand, the star will now play another gig the following night on July 12. Tickets are on sale now. 

Eminem's last UK show was at Reading and Leeds Festival, where Dido joined him on stage for a performance of 'Stan'.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently unveiled the video for his latest track 'Headlights', which sees him making up with his estranged mother Debbie Mathers. 

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Eminem - The Monster on MUZU.TV.

