Eminem’s Been Caught Kissing A Mystery Woman In A ‘Leaked’ Video But It Might Not Be What It Seems

13 February 2018, 11:30

Eminem leaked video

Fans have been left divided whether the footage is real or not.

New footage has leaked showing Eminem walking into a hotel room and kissing a mystery woman but fans have been left divided over whether the footage was real or not.

The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of All Time Revealed

Given that Eminem keeps his relationships low key, fans were surprised to see the footage emerge showing a woman – revealed to be Lethal Weapon actress Sarah Ashley Toups – filming herself as he enters the hotel room and kisses her.

When he asks why she is filming them, the woman replies, “Why not? We have to document our lives, right?" before the filming abruptly cuts out, which got fans discussing whether or not the footage was real.

Fans were quick to suggest the ‘leaked’ video was part of a viral marketing campaign for Eminem’s upcoming music video for ‘River’ with Ed Sheeran after the star also teased clips which looked similar.

 

Unhappy Valentine’s day! #River Music Video ft. @TeddysPhotos WEDNESDAY

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) onFeb 12, 2018 at 12:03pm PST

We’re going with music video over legit leaked footage, but we’re already excited for ‘River’ to finally drop. 

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest On Your Fave Stars, All The Time!

Eminem Music

See more Eminem Music

River (Remix)
Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
River (Charlie Lane Remix)
Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran

Eminem News

See more Eminem News

Beyonce Coachella Ticket Prices

Fans Are Losing The Will To Live After Discovering The Actual Price Of Coachella 2018 Tickets

Eminem Videos

See more Eminem Videos

Eminem

Eminem Now Has A Beard & It Legit Took Us Hours To Recognise Him In This New Picture

Eminem Pictures

See more Eminem Pictures

Eminem and Mum

Eminem: Ten Facts About The Rap Superstar