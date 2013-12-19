Eminem: 9 Ways He Sent The Music World 'BERZERK' In 2013
19 December 2013, 13:06
One of the most iconic rappers of all time made a triumphant return to the music world this year with a new album, live performances and a fresh dose of Slim Shady attitude. Check out Eminem's best moments of 2013.
With worldwide record sales of over 220 million, plus some of music's most prestigious awards under his belt, we take a look at just how rap god Eminem regained his legendary status in 2013.
1. First up has the be that (pretty MA-JOR) award for 'Global Icon' at the 2013 MTV EMAs in Amsterdam back in November! The rapper also tore up the stage with a performance of single 'Berzerk'.
2. Obviously 2013 has all been about the release of Eminem's eighth studio album, 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2' which features MASSIVE collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Skylar Grey and more.
3. That brand new hook-up with Rihanna 'The Monster' is a BIG tune! The track is the follow-up to 2010 hit, 'Love The Way You Lie'.
4. The world-famous rapper made his long-awaited UK return at the Reading & Leeds Festival in August.
5. The 'Stan' rapper declared his love for cupcakes in a Saturday Night Live promo back in October! #KeepingItReal #SweetTooth.
6. During a Facebook chat event Eminem praised fellow chart-topping act Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and their album 'The Heist'.
7. He also embraced the world of Twitter to get fans worldwide excited about his return.