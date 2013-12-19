Eminem: 9 Ways He Sent The Music World 'BERZERK' In 2013

19 December 2013, 13:06

Eminem 2013

One of the most iconic rappers of all time made a triumphant return to the music world this year with a new album, live performances and a fresh dose of Slim Shady attitude. Check out Eminem's best moments of 2013.

With worldwide record sales of over 220 million, plus some of music's most prestigious awards under his belt, we take a look at just how rap god Eminem regained his legendary status in 2013.

1. First up has the be that (pretty MA-JOR) award for 'Global Icon' at the 2013 MTV EMAs in Amsterdam back in November! The rapper also tore up the stage with a performance of single 'Berzerk'.

2. Obviously 2013 has all been about the release of Eminem's eighth studio album, 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2' which features MASSIVE collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Skylar Grey and more.

Eminem New Album 2013

3. That brand new hook-up with Rihanna 'The Monster' is a BIG tune! The track is the follow-up to 2010 hit, 'Love The Way You Lie'.

4. The world-famous rapper made his long-awaited UK return at the Reading & Leeds Festival in August.

Eminem Reading Festival 2013 

5. The 'Stan' rapper declared his love for cupcakes in a Saturday Night Live promo back in October! #KeepingItReal #SweetTooth.

6. During a Facebook chat event Eminem praised fellow chart-topping act Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and their album 'The Heist'.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis 2013

 7. He also embraced the world of Twitter to get fans worldwide excited about his return.

 

 

8. AND... Mr Mathers wasn't shy of a bit of Instagram action either. This has to be one of our favourtie shots from the rapper in 2013.

9. Finally...The official music video for 'Berzerk is STILL doing the business! Ladies & Gentlemen, the Real Slim Shady has certainly stood up in 2013!

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Eminem - Berzerk on MUZU.TV.

You may also like...

Eminem: His 23 Craziest Looks

Eminem: 18 Things You Never Knew About Slim Shady

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Eminem Music

See more Eminem Music

Eminem News

See more Eminem News

Eminem & Drake

Drake And Eminem Just Turned Their Rumoured Beef Into A Blossoming Bromance On Stage

Drake

Eminem Bricks

Eminem Is Selling ACTUAL Bricks From His Childhood Home... Because Why Not?!
Eminem Street Fighter

LISTEN: Some GENIUS Has Mashed Together Eminem Tracks With Classic Street Fighter Game Songs

Eminem Videos

See more Eminem Videos

Justin Bieber

WATCH: From Eminem To Usher - Justin Bieber Names His ALL-TIME Ultimate Pop Music Icons!

Justin Bieber

23 rap styles viral video

This Guy Rapping In 23 Different Styles WILL Make You Want To Up Your Game
Eminem Lose Yourself

LISTEN: Eminem Reveals His Amazing New Song ‘Phenomenal’ From The Movie Southpaw

Eminem Pictures

See more Eminem Pictures

Eminem and Mum

Eminem: Ten Facts About The Rap Superstar

Eminem 'Slim Shady'

Eminem's Top Ten Songs

Eminem - D12 - My Band Video

Eminem: His 23 Craziest Looks