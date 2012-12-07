Emeli Sande - 'Clown' (Official Video)

The 'Next To Me' singer is interrogated in the music video for her new solo single.

Emeli Sande takes a stand in the music video for her latest single 'Clown'.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is back with the latest cut from her 2012 debut 'Our Version Of Events' and stars in the moody black and white video for her new song.

'Daddy' singer Emeli is seen being led into a room filled with military garbed older man, who then question her in an effort to get her to sign an unseen document.

The music video for 'Clown' is said to be about Emeli's quest to be signed by a record label, and the meetings she had to endure where executives discussed how they could market and manage her as an artist.

'Our Version Of Events' already boasts a string of huge hit singles including 'Heaven', 'Daddy', 'Next To Me' and 'My Kind Of Love'.

Check out the music video for Emeli Sande's new single 'Clown' below:

