Ellie Goulding And Zedd Confirmed For Divergent Performances At MTV Movie Awards 2014

2 April 2014, 12:22

Ellie Goulding laughing

The UK star will perform her soundtrack single 'Beating Heart' at the movie celebration event.

Ellie Goulding and Zedd have both been confirmed for performances at the MTV Movie Awards 2014 this month.

The 'Burn' singer is set to perform her huge hit single 'Beating Heart' at the ceremony, after the song's success as part of the Divergent film soundtrack.

Ellie will perform 'Beating Heart' when she takes to the stage for the awards show - held at Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre in two weeks' time.

> Ellie Goulding through the years… see how much she's changed!

Zedd will also perform his song 'Find You' from the 'Divergent' soundtrack, alongside guest performers Matthew Koma and Miriam Bryant.

The MTV Movie Awards 2014 is set to be hosted by Conan O'Brien on 13th April.

