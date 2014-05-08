Ellie Goulding Added To Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up

8 May 2014, 07:21

Ellie Goulding at the MTV Movie Awards 2014

The 'Anything Could Happen' star returns to the Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium this year.

Ellie Goulding returns for the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone this year, her second performance a row at the huge music event.

The UK singer-songwriter joins a world-class roster of performers at the Wembley Stadium showcase on 21st June this year. 

Ellie has had a particularly impressive showing in the charts over the past year, scoring hits like 'Anything Could Happen' and the number one 'Burn', as well as featuring on Calvin Harris' dance floor hit 'I Need Your Love'.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Check out the FULL Capital Summertime Ball 2014 Line-Up In Pictures:

Ellie Goulding - Burn on MUZU.TV.

