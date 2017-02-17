WATCH: Ed Sheeran Dropped His New Hit 'How Would You Feel (Paean)' & Did A Gorgeous Live Performance

No live performance will come close to how beautiful this is.

17 February. You may know it as just a standard day, but all Sheerios will remember it as: A) Ed's date of birth, and B) the day he dropped his brand new track, 'How Would You Feel (Paean)'.

Ed released the song, which was written by Ed Sheeran too and taken from his upcoming album '÷', with an incredible live video, which you can watch right here.

Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) [Live] Official Video 04:45

Accompanied by a man on the piano, Ed grabs a guitar and soulfully sings lyrics like "You are the one, girl. And you know that it's true." You can even notice a little cameo from the '÷' artwork.

Following his Vodafone Big Top 40 chart-topping performances with 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill', Ed is also looking for you to cover and dance to his latest hit, 'How Would You Feel (Paean)', by uploading your own renditions, using #HowWouldYouFeel in the title.

Pic: YouTube

Ed Sheeran - 'How Would You Feel (Paean)' Lyrics:

You are the one, girl

You know that it's true

I'm feeling younger

Every time that I'm alone with you

We were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we shouldn't had asked but

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It's just something that I want to do

I'm taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

In the summer, as the lilacs blew

Blood flows deeper than a river

Every moment that I spend with you

We were sat upon our best friend's roof

I had both of my arms around you

Watching the sunrise replace the moon

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It's just something that I want to do

I'm taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

We were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we shouldn't had asked

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It's just something that I want to do

I'm taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too

You May Also Like: