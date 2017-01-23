Now Playing
23 January 2017, 12:21
Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill'
These five minutes are nothing short of a masterpiece. 'Nuff said.
Ed pretty much nails the music video game - he can get Rupert Grint and a puppet to pretend to be him, and the video is still incredible. But his Vodafone Big Top 40 number two now has a brand new video. Just wait until you see it...
The five minute-long coming-of-age film shows kids (who, by the way, actually went to Ed's school) basically recreating the 'Shape Of You' singer's teenage life.
From chilling down the pub with his mates, to his first girlfriend, the video - which was shot in Framlingham, Suffolk - also sees Ed return to his hometown, which reflects lyrics like "I'm on my way / Driving at ninety down those country lanes".
With this absolute belter and 'Shape Of You', Ed Sheeran's now the first artist to hold the number one and number two spots on the Vodafone Big Top 40 for over three weeks! (As if we expected anything less from him...)
You can download 'Castle on the Hill' on iTunes now.
When I was six years old I broke my leg
I was running from my brother and his friends
And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass as I rolled down
I was younger then,
Take me back to when...
I found my heart and broke it here
Made friends and lost them through the years
And I've not seen the roaring fields in so long,
I know I've grown
And I can't wait to go home
I'm on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to "Tiny Dancer"
And I miss the way
You make me feel,
And it's real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes
Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends
Had my first kiss on a Friday night,
I don't reckon that I did it right
But I was younger then,
Take me back to when...
We found weekend jobs, when we got paid
We'd buy cheap spirits and drink them straight
Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long,
Oh, how we've grown
But I can't wait to go home
I'm on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to "Tiny Dancer"
And I miss the way
You make me feel,
And it's real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
One friend left to sell clothes
One works down by the coast
One had two kids but lives alone
One's brother overdosed
One's already on his second wife
One's just barely getting by
But these people raised me
And I can't wait to go home
And I'm on my way,
I still remember these old country lanes
When we did not know the answers
And I miss the way
You make me feel,
It's real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
