Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill'

23 January 2017, 12:21

Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill'

Official Music Video

04:48

These five minutes are nothing short of a masterpiece. 'Nuff said.

Ed pretty much nails the music video game - he can get Rupert Grint and a puppet to pretend to be him, and the video is still incredible. But his Vodafone Big Top 40 number two now has a brand new video. Just wait until you see it...

The five minute-long coming-of-age film shows kids (who, by the way, actually went to Ed's school) basically recreating the 'Shape Of You' singer's teenage life.

> WATCH: Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme LIVE... And We Can't Help But Sing Along!

From chilling down the pub with his mates, to his first girlfriend, the video - which was shot in Framlingham, Suffolk - also sees Ed return to his hometown, which reflects lyrics like "I'm on my way / Driving at ninety down those country lanes".

Ed Sheeran with Roman Kemp

With this absolute belter and 'Shape Of You', Ed Sheeran's now the first artist to hold the number one and number two spots on the Vodafone Big Top 40 for over three weeks! (As if we expected anything less from him...)

You can download 'Castle on the Hill' on iTunes now.

Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill' Lyrics:

When I was six years old I broke my leg
I was running from my brother and his friends
And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass as I rolled down

I was younger then,
Take me back to when...

I found my heart and broke it here
Made friends and lost them through the years
And I've not seen the roaring fields in so long,
I know I've grown
And I can't wait to go home

I'm on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to "Tiny Dancer"
And I miss the way
You make me feel,
And it's real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes
Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends
Had my first kiss on a Friday night,
I don't reckon that I did it right

But I was younger then,
Take me back to when...

We found weekend jobs, when we got paid
We'd buy cheap spirits and drink them straight
Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long,
Oh, how we've grown
But I can't wait to go home

I'm on my way
Driving at 90 down those country lanes
Singing to "Tiny Dancer"
And I miss the way
You make me feel,
And it's real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill

One friend left to sell clothes
One works down by the coast
One had two kids but lives alone
One's brother overdosed
One's already on his second wife
One's just barely getting by
But these people raised me
And I can't wait to go home

And I'm on my way,
I still remember these old country lanes
When we did not know the answers
And I miss the way
You make me feel,
It's real
We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill
Over the castle on the hill

You May Also Like...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran's Incredible 'Shape Of You' Performance

03:55

Trending On Capital FM

David and Brooklyn Beckham Germany v Argentina: 20

David Beckham Hilariously Mugged Off His Son, Brooklyn Beckham, In Front Of 9 Million Fans!
Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran on Graham Norton

WATCH: Ed Sheeran's Old Mate Was In Graham Norton's Red Chair & His Reaction Was Priceless
Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn at NY Mets baseball

Ed Sheeran's GF Cherry Is Officially The Luckiest Girl On Earth & Here's Why
Ed Sheeran with Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran Was Meant To Return Last September But We Can't Blame Him For Why He Chose Not To

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran Baby Talk On Vodafone Big Top 40

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Has Revealed When He Thinks He'll Have Babies!
Ed Sheeran Big Top 40 Studio injury story

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Suffered A Nasty Injury During His Year Off & It'll Make Your Eyes Water
Ed Sheeran Covers Drake

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Covered Drake's 'One Dance' & It Is PERFECT

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith