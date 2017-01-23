Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill'

Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill' Official Music Video 04:48

These five minutes are nothing short of a masterpiece. 'Nuff said.

Ed pretty much nails the music video game - he can get Rupert Grint and a puppet to pretend to be him, and the video is still incredible. But his Vodafone Big Top 40 number two now has a brand new video. Just wait until you see it...

The five minute-long coming-of-age film shows kids (who, by the way, actually went to Ed's school) basically recreating the 'Shape Of You' singer's teenage life.

From chilling down the pub with his mates, to his first girlfriend, the video - which was shot in Framlingham, Suffolk - also sees Ed return to his hometown, which reflects lyrics like "I'm on my way / Driving at ninety down those country lanes".

With this absolute belter and 'Shape Of You', Ed Sheeran's now the first artist to hold the number one and number two spots on the Vodafone Big Top 40 for over three weeks! (As if we expected anything less from him...)

Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill' Lyrics:

When I was six years old I broke my leg

I was running from my brother and his friends

And tasted the sweet perfume of the mountain grass as I rolled down

I was younger then,

Take me back to when...

I found my heart and broke it here

Made friends and lost them through the years

And I've not seen the roaring fields in so long,

I know I've grown

And I can't wait to go home

I'm on my way

Driving at 90 down those country lanes

Singing to "Tiny Dancer"

And I miss the way

You make me feel,

And it's real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Fifteen years old and smoking hand-rolled cigarettes

Running from the law through the backfields and getting drunk with my friends

Had my first kiss on a Friday night,

I don't reckon that I did it right

But I was younger then,

Take me back to when...

We found weekend jobs, when we got paid

We'd buy cheap spirits and drink them straight

Me and my friends have not thrown up in so long,

Oh, how we've grown

But I can't wait to go home

I'm on my way

Driving at 90 down those country lanes

Singing to "Tiny Dancer"

And I miss the way

You make me feel,

And it's real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

One friend left to sell clothes

One works down by the coast

One had two kids but lives alone

One's brother overdosed

One's already on his second wife

One's just barely getting by

But these people raised me

And I can't wait to go home

And I'm on my way,

I still remember these old country lanes

When we did not know the answers

And I miss the way

You make me feel,

It's real

We watched the sunset over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

Over the castle on the hill

