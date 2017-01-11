WATCH: This Mash-Up Of YouTubers Singing Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Will Be On Repeat For YEARS.

11 January 2017, 15:40

YouTubers Cover Ed Sheeran

This is why YouTube is easily our favourite thing on the planet. End of.

YouTubers Cover 'Shape Of You' By Ed Sheeran

01:23

If you know good music, you've been playing Ed Sheeran's brand new single 'Shape Of You' over and over again, on any streaming service you can possibly get your hands on. But we're giving you the chance to mix it up a bit...

With YouTubers singing 'Shape of You'. Obvs.

> EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Just Confirmed That He's Going To Star In An Upcoming Carpool Karaoke!

From Leroy Sanchez to Annie Pattison, we found some of our favourite covers of Ed's current Vodafone Big Top 40 number one, and mashed them all into one huge mix. Because... WHY NOT?!

Ed Sheeran and Roman Kemp

BTWN US, Nicole Miilk, Wesley Stromberg, Alexa Goddard, Bars and Melody and Drew Tabor all make an appearance as they belt out the lyrics "Girl, you know I want your love. Your love was handmade for somebody like me".

Finally, all of our years of falling into that YouTube wormhole have finally paid off, because this is perfect.

You May Also Like...

Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Theme Tune

01:18

Trending On Capital FM

The Weeknd Selena Gomez

BREAKING: Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have Been Spotted Kissing & It's Cute AF

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Divide new album

Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Ed Sheeran's 2017 Comeback
James McVey Ed Sheeran Cover

WATCH: D'ya Like The Vamps And Ed Sheeran? Then You'll LOVE James McVey's Cover Of 'Caste On The Hill'

The Vamps

Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Live

WHAT?! Justin Bieber Released One Of Ed Sheeran's Songs & Ed Didn't Even Know About It

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme LIVE... And We Can't Help But Sing Along!
Ed Sheeran and James Corden

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Just Confirmed That He's Going To Star In An Upcoming Carpool Karaoke!
Ed Sheeran On Breakfast

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Has The Cutest Method For Keeping Yet To Be Released Songs On His Laptop

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith