Ed Sheeran 2014 UK Arena Tour Dates

Check out full list of dates for Ed's gigs later this year, including your chance to win tickets!

Ed Sheeran has extended his 2014 UK Tour with a string of brand new dates across the UK.

The 'A Team' singer will kick-off his return to the UK in October performing in London, Scotland, Manchester, Birmingham and more, in support of his upcoming second studio album.

Check out the full list of Ed Sheeran UK tour dates 2014 below:

Saturday 11th October - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday 12th October - O2 Arena, London

Monday 13th October - O2 Arena, London

NEW DATE: Tuesday 14th October - O2 Arena, London

NEW DATE: Wednesday 15th October - O2 Arena, London

Sunday 19th October - LG Arena, Birmingham

Monday 20th October - LG Arena, Birmingham

NEW DATE: Thursday 22nd October - Capital FM Arena, Nottingham

Thursday 23rd October - Capital FM Arena, Nottingham

Saturday 25th October - Newcastle Arena

Monday 27th October - Phones 4U Arena, Manchester

Tuesday 28th October - Phones 4U Arena, Manchester

Thursday 30th October - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

NEW DATE: Friday 31st October, Glasgow, SEE Hydro





Ed Sheeran Ireland tour dates for 2014

Monday 6th October - Dublin, 02 Arena

Wednesday 8th October - Belfast, Odyssey Arena

The BRIT Award-winning singer is also set to release his brand new album in the coming months, the follow-up to 2011's '+' which featured hit singles 'Lego House', 'Drunk' and 'A Team'.

Ed Sheeran recently revealed that BFF Taylor Swift has heard and given her opinion on every song from his new album.

"Whenever I finished a song I'd send it to her to get her opinion," Ed told MTV News. "She's heard all the songs and she's a good judge of what's good or not."

