WATCH: The First Clip Of Ed Sheeran's Appearance In 'The Simpsons' Is Out, And He's Even Cuter Yellow!

This is, frankly, 'Perfect'.

Ed Sheeran's essentially dominated the music charts. He's been at the top of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 for about a gazillion times; he was even named as the guy behind the biggest song of 2017.

Now, it looks like the red-headed legend is going to take over television too - after his appearances in 'Game of Thrones' and 'Home and Away', it was announced he was making a cameo in 'The Simpsons'.

While we'd seen a few illustrations of Ed in Springfield, we've finally got a glimpse of what he'll sound like in the show. And if we don't see Mr Sheeran in a fedora sipping juice at all of his shows, we're gonna rage.

Ed appears to be one of Lisa Simpson's school mates, who plays piano with her, in the tenth episode of the 29th series. Ed's episode airs on 7 January.

