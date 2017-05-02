WATCH: Bieber & Wine! Ed Sheeran Reveals His Hilarious Night In With GF Cherry Seaborn

2 May 2017, 16:53

Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Roast Roman Kemp

If there's one thing we can learn from Ed, it's that wine + Justin Bieber is the perfect combination.

You'd think that being the biggest musician in the world right now would give you access to some of the most exclusive parties going, but it turns out all you need to keep Ed happy is a bottle of wine (or 4) and a re-run of Bieber's comedy roast.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Called Roman Kemp's Mum To Beg For Forgiveness Over THAT Tattoo

WATCH: Ed Sheeran's Night In Sounds Messy!

01:05

The 'Shape Of You' star sat down with Roman Kemp for the very first #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp to have a chat on all things going out...or rather, staying in!

Ed revealed, "Me and Cherry the other night - four bottles of wine! After two i was like "nah, i'm done" and she was like "nope!" and we watched the roast of Justin Bieber plastered on the sofa".

Ed Sheeran Reveals ALL The Secrets About His 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo To Roman Kemp

You've got to applaud Ed for the slice of rock solid advice: "If there's not a decent night out, have a decent night in". If THAT doesn't become a sharable meme any time soon then we're not sure what will.

ed sheeran roman kemp

PIC: Capital

You Can Catch #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp Weekdays And Saturdays From 6AM!

You may also like...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Apologises To Roman's Mum For His Tattoo

02:07

Trending On Capital FM

Kendall Jenner ASAP Rocky

These Photos Of Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky 100% Confirm Their Relationship

Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Shirlie Kemp Facetime

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Called Roman Kemp's Mum To Beg For Forgiveness Over THAT Tattoo
Ed Sheeran and Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran Reveals ALL The Secrets About His 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo To Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran Ollie Carroll

Ed Sheeran Granted A 6 Year Old's Dying Wish Before A Gig & It Was So Emotional

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran Galway Grill Tattoo

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Has Revealed That He Lied About THAT Galway Grill Tattoo Story
Little Mix and Ed Sheeran Asset

"We Want Ed To Write Us Something" - Could A Little Mix And Ed Sheeran Collab Be In The Works?

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran and Jedward

WATCH: Ed Sheeran’s Impression Of Jedward Is Amazing As He Becomes Jed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith