This HUGE Mash-Up Of Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' And Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Is The Banger We Need RN

6 January 2017, 11:54

Ed Sheeran and Sia Mash-Up

We didn't think this would work. But it so, so, SO did. *plays on repeat for the ENTIRE weekend*

We don't know if you're aware - it's only kinda a pretty HUGE, MAJOR, SUPER deal, but Ed Sheeran ended his year-long hiatus to drop not one, but TWO brand new songs - 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You'.

Obviously the whole planet was loving it; it's Ed Sheeran for crying out loud! So it was only a matter of time before we got our first huge remix...

> Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Ed Sheeran's 2017 Comeback

Enter Twitter user @LoganMashups, who mixed Ed's latest, 'Shape of You', with the former-Vodafone Big Top 40 number one, 'Cheap Thrills' by Sia and Sean Paul.

The funky beat of 'Cheap Thrills' mixed with Ed's upbeat lyrics has made this a certified banger than would be rude not to have on repeat during pre-drinks. Just sayin'.

Ed Sheeran The 58th GRAMMY AwardsPic: Getty

@LoganMashups wrote "Ed's new single shares a very similar vibe to Sia's iconic Cheap Thrills... Which is probably why I love it so much." and we love the remix so much. So very, very much.

You May Also Like...

Ed Sheeran Performs At A Wedding

"Blew bride away"...

00:43

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Divide new album

Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Ed Sheeran's 2017 Comeback
Ed Sheeran Performs in Auckland

Ed Sheeran Told Us He Doesn't Give AF About Your Body Shape - He Loves You Anyway...
Ed Sheeran performing live 2016

Ed Sheeran's New Album Hasn't Even Dropped Yet, But We're Already Hyped For His Tour!

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran

We Know When Ed Sheeran’s Making His Comeback & We’re Counting Down The Days

Ed Sheeran

From Ed Sheeran To Craig David And Pokemon - 8 Of 2016's BIGGEST Comebacks!
Ed Sheeran Glastonbury

Look Who's Back! Ed Sheeran Is Ending His Hiatus By Headlining Glastonbury In 2017

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith