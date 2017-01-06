This HUGE Mash-Up Of Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' And Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Is The Banger We Need RN

We didn't think this would work. But it so, so, SO did. *plays on repeat for the ENTIRE weekend*

We don't know if you're aware - it's only kinda a pretty HUGE, MAJOR, SUPER deal, but Ed Sheeran ended his year-long hiatus to drop not one, but TWO brand new songs - 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You'.

Obviously the whole planet was loving it; it's Ed Sheeran for crying out loud! So it was only a matter of time before we got our first huge remix...

Ed's new single shares a very similar vibe to Sia's iconic Cheap Thrills... Which is probably why I love it so much. pic.twitter.com/ZQf01aqC4C — a happy new log! (@LoganMashups) January 6, 2017

Enter Twitter user @LoganMashups, who mixed Ed's latest, 'Shape of You', with the former-Vodafone Big Top 40 number one, 'Cheap Thrills' by Sia and Sean Paul.

The funky beat of 'Cheap Thrills' mixed with Ed's upbeat lyrics has made this a certified banger than would be rude not to have on repeat during pre-drinks. Just sayin'.

