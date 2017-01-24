This Disney Actress Mashed Up Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' With 'No Scrubs' & It's Flawless

24 January 2017, 10:59

Sabrina Carpenter Ed Sheeran Cover

Just when we thought Ed Sheeran's No.1 single couldn't get any better, Sabrina Carpenter takes it to another level.

17 year old actress Sabrina Carpenter has appeared in 'Orange Is The New Black', has her own record deal and starred in the Disney hit 'Girls Meets World', however it is her recent cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' that has caught everybody's attention. 

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Suffered A Nasty Injury During His Year Off & It'll Make Your Eyes Water

WATCH: Amazing Ed Sheeran Mash-Up!

00:47

Who'd have thought you could mix Ed Sheeran with TLC anthem 'No Scrubs' and it almost sounds as good as the original...just saying.

Ed Sheeran has already notched up an impressive three weeks at the top of the Vodafone Big Top 40 with 'Shape Of You' and doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

sabrina carpenter 2016

The clip on Instagram has already been viewed 600K times in 13 hours as well as gathering praise from Sabrina's fellow celebrities such as 'Pretty Little Liars' starlet Lucy Hale:

Ed Sheeran's GF Cherry Is Officially The Luckiest Girl On Earth & Here's Why

TLC's 'No Scrubs' was released on the 23rd January 1999, exactly 18 years ago...we wonder if Sabrina knew that when she posted her cover!

You may also like...

Ed Sheeran Sings The Fresh Prince Theme Tune

01:18

Trending On Capital FM

Lush Unicorn Asset

This Magical Video Shows How Lush Make Their Unicorn Bubble Bars & It's So Satisfying To Watch
Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran A Levels

Ed Sheeran's A Level's May Be Investigated After He Shockingly Admitted To Cheating
Ed Sheeran on Graham Norton

WATCH: Ed Sheeran's Old Mate Was In Graham Norton's Red Chair & His Reaction Was Priceless
Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn at NY Mets baseball

Ed Sheeran's GF Cherry Is Officially The Luckiest Girl On Earth & Here's Why

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill' Music Video

Ed Sheeran - 'Castle On The Hill'

Ed Sheeran with Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran Was Meant To Return Last September But We Can't Blame Him For Why He Chose Not To
Ed Sheeran Baby Talk On Vodafone Big Top 40

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Has Revealed When He Thinks He'll Have Babies!

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith