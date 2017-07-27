This Girl's Hysterical Meltdown When She Finds Out She's Seeing Ed Sheeran Is So OTT & We Love It

27 July 2017, 17:41

Girl's Reaction To Surprise Ed Sheeran Tickets Is Intense

NGL, this is 100% all of us inside when we get tickets to see Ed too!

Getting tickets to your favourite artist is one of the best things ever.

When you've sat in front of your computer screen refreshing your browser or waited in an online queue and you finally get those tickets, it's the best feeling.

> Here Is The Worst Abuse Ed Sheeran Received On Twitter For His Game Of Thrones Cameo & It's So Not Cool

So when superfan Kate was surprised with Ed Sheeran tickets by her parents, we totally get why her reaction was one of the most intense things we've ever seen. Check out the incredible reaction video above to see the whole thing unfold.

Ed Sheeran Surprise

Turns out Kate's parents had told her they'd been unable to get tickets to Ed's sold out tour date in Montreal, however the truth was that they had and they decided to tell her whilst en route to his show.

She thought the family were taking a trip to see her grandparents and when the truth was revealed...well it's fair to say she was a little bit excited. Then she found out she was attending a meet & greet with the star too and yep, even more excited screams!

According to Kate's mum, when the pair eventually met, 'They hugged, they chatted, took pics and she gave him a picture. She said he was so kind and nice!' Talk about making dreams come true Ed.

Ed Sheeran & Superfan Kate
(Pic: Consuelo Bernardi/Twitter)

Ed Sheeran & Superfan Kate
(Pic: Consuelo Bernardi/Twitter)

Ed Sheeran & Superfan Kate
(Pic: Consuelo Bernardi/Twitter)

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the time Ed teased a Sam Smith collab when he visited us recently...

Did Ed Sheeran Just Tease A Collaboration With Sam Smith?!

01:17

Download The Capital App For All The Freshest Ed Sheeran News & The Biggest Hit Music Around

Trending On Capital FM

Kem & Chris

The Many Reasons Kem & Chris Will Undoubtedly Be Love Island's Most Successful Couple Outside Of The Villa
Justin Bieber goes for a hike with a mystery lady

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Responds To GoT Hate

"It's F***in' Awesome" - Ed Sheeran Claps Back At Bullies Who Trolled Him Over 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran on Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Defend Their Decision To Cast 'Lovely Guy' Ed Sheeran After Fans Slate His Performance

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

Ed Sheeran Instagram Best Friends

21 Instagram Snaps That Prove Ed Sheeran's The Ultimate BFF In Music!