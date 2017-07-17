Wait Til You Watch Ed Sheeran's Game Of Thrones Cameo & You'll Get Why The Internet Has Mixed Views

17 July 2017, 10:42

Ed Sheeran's Game Of Thrones Cameo Is FINALLY Here!

We've been waiting what feels like forever for this to land and it seems that Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo is finally here.

People even want a Bruno Mars cameo now...

When Ed Sheeran was confirmed for a cameo on Game of Thrones, we basically lost it with excitement. 

It’s not the first celebrity guest appearance the show has had and we can’t help but wonder if someone else is going to pop up along the way. 

> Ed Sheeran Reveals ALL The Secrets About His 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo To Roman Kemp

Naturally, the internet was divided over Ed’s appearance in the show, with many not knowing how they feel about it, whilst others were making a joke about the lengths he’s going to to promote his album.

That said, he’s previously said that he’s a massive fan of the show so perhaps it was just a bit of fun, hey? 

Could we be getting a Game Of Thrones prequel?

Is There A Game Of Thrones Prequel On The Way?

