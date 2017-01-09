EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran Just Confirmed That He's Going To Star In An Upcoming Carpool Karaoke!

This could be the greatest thing in video history.

Ed Sheeran Confirms He'll Take Part In Carpool Karaoke 00:54

James Corden has sat next to the likes of Adele, Justin Bieber and One Direction singing classic anthems in his motor, but now he's going to have a global (and red-haired) megastar.

That's right; while talking to Roman Kemp, the 'Shape of You' singer - and current Vodafone Big Top 40 number one - Ed Sheeran confirmed that he is going to be joining James Corden during his Late Late Show segment; Carpool Karaoke.

When Roman probed him, Ed Sheeran EXCLUSIVELY said he has been in contact with James for the past three years, and that this year, he will be recording and releasing his own Carpool Karaoke.

And don't expect the pair of them to be singing 'Castle on the Hill' too much; Ed said that he was keen on singing some dirty rap, like The Notorious B.I.G. And we are more than okay hearing that.

Now we just have to keep frantically refreshing The Late Late Show YouTube feed until this is out.

