“You Can Get Really Beery With A Curry” Ed Sheeran Spills On Engaged Life At The #BRITs 2018

We caught up with Ed on the red carpet.

Ed Sheeran might be one of the world’s biggest stars (if not THE biggest), but it’s nice to see he’s still just like us – as he revealed what he likes to get up to now he’s an engaged man…

Ed recently popped the question to his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, and he revealed to Capital’s Marvin Humes how he likes to spend his days now he’s officially off the market.

The ‘Shape Of You’ star revealed that he loves nothing more than chilling indoors with Cherry, ordering a curry in and having a few drinks!

He admitted, “Every year [after the BRITs] I go to a party and I arrive at the party and go 'Ohhhh I don't want to be here!'. So I'm just going to get a curry and go home I think! And do you know what, I find it more fun. You can get really beery with a curry! Like sleepy beery rather than charged up chatting to people at a party.”

Before we caught up with him, Ed also gatecrashed Anne-Marie’s interview – yet another reason he’s one of our fave stars.

