"I'll Get It Sorted" - Ed Sheeran Takes On Facebook After They Delete One Of His Fans Cover Videos

22 March 2017, 14:37

Ed sheeran

YES ED.

Charlotte Campbell, a full time busker who posts her covers to Facebook, has been banned from the social networking site after she uploaded herself singing an Ed Sheeran song. 

Sorry, WHAT?!

> That Ed Sheeran And Beyoncé Collab Might Be Happening And YES We Need It Now

The 27 year old singer had put a short teaser video on her Facebook page which redirected her fans to her YouTube page to view the full video. She was then blocked for three days. 

After posting a explanatory video to YouTube as to why she had been blocked, Ed Sheeran himself personally got in touch with Charlotte offering an apology. 

In a comment to Charlotte, Ed wrote, “Just seen your video, it definitely has nothing to do with me, I bloody love seeing people cover my songs, one of the best things I get out of this job is seeing other people find enjoyment too. I asked whats gone on and apparently its a bot that Warner have that works on some weird algorithm (I have no idea what that means) but its just bad luck that it was your video. I’ve had a word, and I’ll get it sorted. Sorry again. Keeping doing what you do, tis ace. Ed x”. 

Ed Sheeran apology

Now, if that doesn’t cement Ed as THE BEST HUMAN BEING EVER, we’re not sure what will. 

And FYI, Charlotte is SO good.

You May Also Like...

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You' Ft. Stormzy (Capital Live Session)

04:31

Trending On Capital FM

Stephen Bear Chloe Sims

TOWIE’s Chloe Sims Slates Stephen Bear For “Outright” Asking Brands To Send Him Free Stuff

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Competition

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Finally CONFIRMS He's Headlining Glastonbury 2017 With This Modest Video
Beyonce and Ed Sheeran

That Ed Sheeran And Beyoncé Collab Might Be Happening And YES We Need It Now

Ed Sheeran RTL Late Show Four Chords

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Proves You Can Sing Every Pop Song Using The Same Four Chords

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones Asset

"Guess The Cat's Out The Bag…" - Ed Sheeran Reveals He's Appearing In Game Of Thrones
Ed Sheeran Martin Jensen Chart Battle

This Unknown Danish DJ Could Actually Beat Ed Sheeran To The No.1 Spot This Sunday
Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn

The Mystery Woman Who Insipired Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' Has Been Revealed & It's Not His GF

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles VMA's

#HappyBirthdayEdSheeran! 16 Pics That Prove Ed's The Ultimate BFF In Pop!

Fashion Face Off: Sam Smith V. Ed Sheeran

Fashion Face-Off: Ed Sheeran Vs Sam Smith