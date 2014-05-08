Duke Dumont Announced For Capital Summertime Ball Line-Up 2014

The British DJ joins a world-class line-up for the Wembley Stadium event this June.

Duke Dumont has been confirmed to perform at the Capital Summertime Ball 2014 with Vodafone.

The 'Need U (100%)' DJ and producer was announced today (8th May) as the latest artist to join the superstar bill.

Duke recently returned to the charts with the huge Vodafone Big Top 40 smash 'I Got U' with Jax Jones.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9th) at 8am, and you can buy here online at capitalfm.com or via the Capital ticket line on 0330 33 33 958.

Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers can get their tickets early in our exclusive VIP pre-sale.

Duke Dumont - I Got U on MUZU.TV.