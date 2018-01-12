Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF'

This girl is strong.

What's better than Dua Lipa? How about two Dua Lipas?

The 22-year-old smashed it out of the park with her all-girl-power anthem, 'New Rules', and its accompanying music video, but Dua's raised the game for her video for 'IDGAF'.

Dua Lipa challenges herself to a dance-off in an uber colourful setting, as she - in Dua's words - found her "stronger and weaker side fighting with each other only to find that self love is what will help you overcome anything negative that comes your way."

The track was originally written by MNEK, and, to be fair, after seeing this video, we really do give a f.

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

You call me all friendly

Tellin' me how much you miss me

That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs

Well, I'm too busy for your business

Go find a girl who wants to listen

'Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong

[Pre-Chorus]

So I cut you off

I don't need your love

'Cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why

[Chorus]

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a f***

[Verse 2]

I remember that weekend

When my best friend caught you creepin'

You blamed it all on the alcohol

So I made my decision

'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it

Play the victim and switch your position

I'm through, I'm done

[Pre-Chorus]

So I cut you off

I don't need your love

'Cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why

[Chorus]

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a f***

[Post-Chorus]

I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a f***

So stop tryna' get to me

Tch, get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a f*** about you

[Bridge]

No, I don't give a damn

You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man

But I'm over you

Now you're all in the past

You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back

Cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why

(I'll tell you why)

[Chorus]

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

(Too late now)

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a f***

(Boy, I don't give a f***)

[Post-Chorus]

I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me (get to me)

Tch, get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a f***