WATCH: Dua Lipa Sang 'Be The One' Live For Us & Turned It Into A Huge, Feel-Good Festival Anthem

7 February 2017, 15:44

Dua Lipa's Session of 'Be The One'

We defy ANYONE to not get up and sing along to this.

Dua Lipa. A few years ago, you probably wouldn't have heard of her, but now she's a HUGE name. The English singer-songwriter has stormed the charts with hits 'Hotter Than Hell' and 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)', and she's even gone on to collaborate with Martin Garrix and Sean Paul.

But just wait until you hear what she did for us during her Live Session.

> Dua Lipa Finally Speaks Out About Her 'Relationship' With Harry Styles...

Dua Lipa - 'Be The One' (Capital Live Session)

03:46

The 21-year old grabbed a microphone and sang her second single from her self-titled upcoming album, 'Be The One' and it is just sheer perfection.

Opening with a plucky guitar, we'd let you off for thinking you were chilling on a beach somewhere exotic, but as soon as Dua Lipa starts belting out lyrics like "I see the moon / Oh, when you're looking at the Sun", you will get up and move. 100%.

Dua also performed her two other solo singles for us, and you can watch them right here. WARNING: They will blow your minds!

Dua Lipa's Live Session 'Be The One'

You May Also Like...

Dua Lipa - 'One Dance' (Live At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

Dua Lipa - 'One Dance' (Live At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2016)

03:03

Trending On Capital FM

Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half Time Show Was The SECOND Most Viewed In History... So Who Was The First?!
Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Zayn Gigi Hadid Twitter

ZAYN's Put An End To The Gigi Hadid Racism Controversy With A Single Tweet

ZAYN

Bianca Gascoigne

Bianca Breaks Her Silence After Being Dumped By Jamie Following Their CBB Romance

Chainsmokers

WATCH: The Chainsmokers Loved This Guy’s ‘Paris’ Cover So Much They’re Taking Him On Tour!

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site