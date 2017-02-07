WATCH: Dua Lipa Sang 'Be The One' Live For Us & Turned It Into A Huge, Feel-Good Festival Anthem

We defy ANYONE to not get up and sing along to this.

Dua Lipa. A few years ago, you probably wouldn't have heard of her, but now she's a HUGE name. The English singer-songwriter has stormed the charts with hits 'Hotter Than Hell' and 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)', and she's even gone on to collaborate with Martin Garrix and Sean Paul.

But just wait until you hear what she did for us during her Live Session.

Dua Lipa - 'Be The One' (Capital Live Session) 03:46

The 21-year old grabbed a microphone and sang her second single from her self-titled upcoming album, 'Be The One' and it is just sheer perfection.

Opening with a plucky guitar, we'd let you off for thinking you were chilling on a beach somewhere exotic, but as soon as Dua Lipa starts belting out lyrics like "I see the moon / Oh, when you're looking at the Sun", you will get up and move. 100%.

Dua also performed her two other solo singles for us, and you can watch them right here. WARNING: They will blow your minds!

