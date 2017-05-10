“80,000 Is A LOT Of People!” Dua Lipa Is Ready To BRING IT To The Summertime Ball!

She’s planning to get all of you saying “mwah” at once!

You know Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone just got ‘Hotter Than Hell’… Dua Lipa’s been announced for the line-up and she can’t wait to get you all dancing!

Now, the #CapitalSTB is KIND OF a big deal… there’s an 80,000-strong crowd of hit music fans to entertain, after all. No pressure then…

WATCH: The Size Of The #CapitalSTB Shocks Dua Lipa 02:29

Dua’s ready for it, however, telling Roman Kemp, “Erm, wow. I didn’t think that far, just the word ‘Wembley’ was enough and I was like ‘Oh my God, I’m playing Wembley, that’s going to be mental! 80,000 is a LOT of people. I can’t wait! I’m definitely going to bring it, it will be fun.”

We can’t wait to see you there, Dua!

So make sure you’re at Wembley Stadium on 10th June! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am – they always sell out fast, so you’ll have to get in there quick!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am for everything to do with the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!