We Finally Know Why Dua Lipa Chose Kanye West Over Taylor Swift

1 March 2018, 10:49

Dua Lipa, Kanye West & Taylor Swift

Taylor fans weren't too pleased when Dua picked Kanye over Tay Tay in an interview and bombarded her with snake emojis!

It's time to clear the air and put some things to bed... finally.

Back in 2016, Dua Lipa was asked in a quick fire interview with 'Total Access' to pick between Taylor Swift and Kanye West. She opted for Yeezy and it enraged quite a few Taylor fans.

> 9 Dua Lipa GIFs That Perfectly Sum Up The Stages Of Your Ex Texting You

The question was posed whilst Taylor and Kanye's ongoing beef was the biggest talking point in the music industry following that now infamous MTV VMAs moment and then Kim Kardashian getting involved in the whole thing.

But now Dua has explained exactly why she chose Mr West and tbh, she's not even sorry.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Dua revealed, "I wasn't thinking about their beef. I was thinking about their music, and Taylor is amazing, but I'm such a Hip Hop fan that I would probably choose Kanye over anyone."


(GIF: Giphy)

Dua even went on to reveal the level of abuse a section of Taylor's fans subjected her to on social media after the video resurfaced.

She explained, ”They were sending me snake emojis for, like, three days straight. They're like, 'I hope you die.' I'm like, 'Yo! I literally didn't say anything.'"

So this whole thing has taught us two things - Dua Lipa is a total Kanye West stan and we never wanna get on the side of Taylor Swift fans.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Dua Lipa News!

Whilst you're here, check out Not3s' plans to ask Dua out soon...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Global Awards Winner Holding Image

The Global Awards 2018 Winners: See All The Big Winners Right Here!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  3. 3
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  4. 4
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  6. 6
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  7. 7
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello x Anne-Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    Weeknd, The And Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  10. 10
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  11. 11
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  14. 14
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  15. 15
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  17. 17
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  18. 18
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G) artwork
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  19. 19
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  20. 20
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  21. 21
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  24. 24
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  26. 26
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  27. 27
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  28. 28
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  29. 29
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  30. 30
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  31. 31
    Him & I artwork
    Him & I
    Halsey, G-Eazy
    itunes
  32. 32
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  33. 33
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s feat. Mabel
    itunes
  34. 34
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  38. 38
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  39. 39
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  40. 40
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site