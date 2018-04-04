Who Has The Most Iconic Instagram - Dua Lipa Or Her Sister, Rina?

Who's picture would you give a double-tap to?

Having previously been a model, before she became a BRIT Award-winning singer, you'd expect Dua Lipa's Instagram to look on point.

But what you may not know is that her sister, Rina, has an equally perfect feed.

Between their 8.9million combined followers on Instagram, they've uploaded their fare share of iconic selfies, but...

We want to know whose Instagram feed is the best? Now's your time to vote - is Dua Lipa 'Hotter Than Hell'? Or does Rina's Instagram profile 'Blow Your Mind'?

Do you remember that one time Dua Lipa got locked in the men's loos?