Who Is Dua Lipa's Boyfriend? All The Latest Rumours About Who The 'New Rules' Star Is Dating

7 March 2018, 11:33

Dua Lipa & Paul Klein

Dua Lipa is one of the hottest artists on the planet right now, so it make sense that there are plenty of people who wanna know exactly who she's dating. So here's everything we know about Dua's current relationship status...

Like you, we absolutely love us some Dua Lipa. Whether she's owning it on stage performing one of her incredible hits like 'New Rules' or bossing it on Instagram rocking the coolest outfits, she's just a winner.

Given how amazing she is (plus she's super gorgeous too), Dua always has her fair share of romantic hopefuls looking on, but what is going on with her relationship status right now?

Is Dua Lipa Dating Calvin Harris?

 

A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) onJan 30, 2018 at 4:03pm PST

With Dua Lipa remaining young, free and single, it's no surprise that she's once again been linked with one of the hunkiest stars in the music industry. Calvin Harris is apparently set to record a new track with the 22 year old and it's claimed that the musical link up could also be a romantic one.

A source recently revealed, “Dua Lipa and [previous boyfriend] Isaac went separate ways and she’s moving on. She’s been working in the same circles as Calvin and is a big fan. He’s the collaboration she’s really wanted, although she’s had her eye on lots of big names."

One tabloid even revealed that Dua had claimed she was heading to LA and had a “specific song in mind for a specific person” but that she wanted to “create a relationship with them first”. So we'll have to wait and see what happens here!

Did Dua Lipa Date Jack Whitehall?

 

A post shared by Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) onFeb 12, 2018 at 10:42am PST

After presenting the BRIT Awards in February 2018, Jack Whitehall was romantically linked to Dua Lipa following reports of them getting close at an awards afterparty emerged.

Speaking about the party rendezvous, one source revealed, “There was no denying the chemistry between them. Jack was grinning from ear to ear as they chatted together and Dua clearly loved the attention."

The source added, “She couldn’t stop giggling as Jack nestled his head in her neck to give her a cheeky kiss. Dua kept rubbing her body against his as they closely danced together – with the pair even holding hands.” Sounds like this was all rumours though.

Who Is Dua Lipa's Ex Paul Klein?

 

A post shared by paul klein (@pauljasonklein) onNov 25, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

As a member of American band LANY, Paul Klein and Dua Lipa appeared to connect over their love of music, but the couple only ended up dating for 5 months at the end of 2017.

Dua and Paul reportedly got together after meeting at a British Summertime Gig in London's Hyde Park and quickly began dating, spending Christmas 2017 with each other.

Following their split, it was reported that Dua was back in touch with her previous boyfriend Isaac Carew and a source told one tabloid, “Dua and Paul had a really good time together but things just didn’t work out. The break-up has brought back memories of Isaac, who she split with this time last year."

They went on to add, “She has been messaging him again but she has been out of the country for the last few weeks so they haven’t seen each other.” All of this had fans upset that she was breaking her own 'New Rules about exes!

Whos Is Dua Lipa's Ex Isaac Carew?

 

A post shared by ISAAC CAREW (@isaaccarew) onAug 28, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

Dua Lipa began dating celebrity chef and model Isaac Carew in 2015 and the pair were together for two years. They split in February 2017 and reports suggested that they ended on good terms, remaining friends after their split.

Isaac is known for his popular YouTube channel 'Dirty Dishes' on which he created and prepared healthy dishes and easy-to-prepare recipes. After seeing his popularity rise, Isaac then launched his career as a model and has worked with brands such as Hermes and Moschino.

