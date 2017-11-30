Dua Lipa Has Some BRAND NEW Rules... And Yes, They're All About Chocolate And Christmas

30 November 2017, 08:21

Dua Lipa's Christmas New Rules Asset

She's got new rules, she count 'em.

We love Dua Lipa's 'New Rules'. We love Christmas. So there's never been more of a fangirling moment than when we saw Dua Lipa tweeting about Christmas.

One bloke, who goes by the name of an uncapitalised 'joe', questioned whether or not the #CapitalJBB star had any rules for surviving Christmas, following her stellar advice on getting over a breakup.

> Guys, We Need To Talk About Dua Lipa's Dad... Because He Is A Certified Fitty

Dua Lipa with Roman Kemp

Dua spotted this post, and took it upon herself to create some new rules - no, we won't call them rules; we'll call them commandments.

She wrote:

"1. Throw away your calendar

2. Break up with him so it’s one less gift

3. Marry the grinch"

Not only do we have some pretty solid advice, but now we're feeling an iconic festive re-release of the song. Just sayin', Dua.

> If You Wanna Catch Dua Lipa's Set At #CapitalJBB, You're Gonna Need To Get Your Hands On Our App!

This is the moment when Matt Terry may have hinted to collaborating with Dua Lipa...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stormzy MOBO Awards 2018

Stormzy, Stefflon Don & J Hus Were The Big Winners At The MOBO Awards 2017

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  5. 5
    Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)
    Eminem
    itunes
  6. 6
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Mona Lisa
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Thing About Love
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  10. 10
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  11. 11
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  16. 16
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  17. 17
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  18. 18
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  19. 19
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  20. 20
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii Feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  24. 24
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  25. 25
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  27. 27
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  28. 28
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  30. 30
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  31. 31
    Echame La Culpa
    Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  32. 32
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  33. 33
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    Willy William, J Balvin
    itunes
  34. 34
    Golden Slumbers
    Elbow
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  38. 38
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  40. 40
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site