"I'm So Sorry" - Dua Lipa Cancels Shows Due To "Awful Pain" And "Surgery"

We're sending you all of the love, Dua!

Dua Lipa has had a pretty phenomenal 2018. This year, the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer was set to open for Bruno Mars on his tour.

However, after a 33rd tooth started to grow, Dua Lipa has been advised against performing alongside him, and to rest after surgery.

Im so sorry to have to cancel some of my support shows with @brunomars. I’ve been performing with an awful pain due to my wisdom teeth and as advised by my dentist and oral surgeon I have had to have them imminently removed. pic.twitter.com/ST5rlerQq5 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 14, 2018

The 22-year-old singer was forced to cancel some of her support shows, after she was suffering from "awful pain" what with her wisdom teeth growing.

Sharing a video to Twitter, Dua also said that she was going to have the teeth removed. She went on to thank all of her 1.69m Twitter followers for understanding.

I have been enjoying this tour so much and i’m so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully i’ll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding xx — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 14, 2018

We're wishing you a quick and speedy recovery, Dua, because we wanna see you ASAP.

D'ya remember that one time Dua did a Stormzy and got stuck in the men's loo?