"I Never Meant To Offend" - Dua Lipa Apologises For Using Inappropriate Language In Cover From 2014

"I always stand up for social justice and I am very sorry to anyone that I have offended"

Dua Lipa has taken to Twitter to publicly apologise to her 1.33m followers, after comments on a cover she recorded in 2014 have surfaced.

Nearly four years ago, the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer recorded her version of Mila J's 'Smoke, Drink, Break-Up', which features some inappropriate language.

> Dua Lipa Shuts Down Fan Who Claimed She ‘Fat Shamed & Spat At Her’ In The Classiest Way Ever

After some criticism on her choice to include the lyrics, Dua Lipa wrote a statement, saying "In relation to my 2014 cover I never meant to offend or upset anyone.

"I didnt say the full word but I can admit I shouldnt have gone there at all and that a different word could’ve been recorded altogether to avoid offence and confusion," continued the 22-year-old star. "I wasn’t thinking it through at the time."

In relation to my 2014 cover I never meant to offend or upset anyone. I didnt say the full word but I can admit I shouldnt have gone there at all and that a different word could’ve been recorded altogether to avoid offence and confusion. I wasn’t thinking it through at the time. — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 5, 2018

She then posted a further message, saying "I always stand up for social justice and I am very sorry to anyone that I have offended x"

I always stand up for social justice and I am very sorry to anyone that I have offended x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 5, 2018

> Download Our App Now, And We'll Keep You In The Loop With Everything To Do With Dua Lipa

Have you caught Dua Lipa's performance of 'New Rules' at the #CapitalJBB yet?!