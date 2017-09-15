Try To Make It Through This Video Of Dua Lipa Singing An Amy Winehouse Classic Without Getting Goosebumps

Dua Lipa Sang An Amy Winehouse Song On Her Birthday... 00:34

What a gorgeous tribute.

It's been over six years since the shocking passing of acclaimed-singer Amy Winehouse, and to pay homage to her on her birthday, Dua Lipa performed one of Amy's greatest hits.

Filmed at NRG Recording Studios in Los Angeles, the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer teamed up with Gallant to perform 'Tears Dry On Their Own'.

On what would have been Amy's 34th birthday, the two singers covered it beautifully, sat opposite one another. Of the cover, Dua said "I loved working on this song with Gallant, he’s so talented.

"I was so excited to have the opportunity to work with him, he’s a true artist through and through," continued the BRIT Award nominee.

This. Cover. Is. Gorgeous.

