Dua Lipa Confused ALL Of Her Fans With The Oddest Phrase Going...

Okay, but... Is anyone else confused?

Dua Lipa is the queen of new rules - she's got four of them, to be fair. And now, she has some new slang to match her rules.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer took to Twitter to share the news that she had, erm, a bit of a big one last night. And in doing so, she confused her 1.92million followers.

I’m gonna post this and pretend im not hungover and in a chish and fips food coma pic.twitter.com/LflHOISJUX — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 21, 2018

Dua wrote "I’m gonna post this and pretend im not hungover and in a chish and fips food coma". You read that right - chish and fips. And while a lot of Brits will know it means, obviously, "fish and chips", a lot of her followers didn't.

what’s a chish and fip — emma☾ (@bixensivans) April 21, 2018

Petition for Fish and Chips to be renamed Chish and Fips because @DUALIPA said this while being hungover — Manu (@LinzzNandos) April 21, 2018

We can only imagine how many times Google was close to breaking with people searching for "what is chish and fips?".

