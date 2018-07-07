Drake Fans Confused After Wireless Festival Video Surfaces

Fans were getting hyped about rumours that Drake was set to make a surprise article on Sunday at Wireless Festival and this video is about to send them into overdrive!

When the rumours about Drake making a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival 2018 surfaced, fans couldn't believe it and it seemed as though they may just be true, based on the video Drake just posted on social media.

Taking to Instagram in the video above, Drake explains, "I know there's been a lot of talk about the fact we couldn't fly over to England last year for Wireless Festival, but man don't care about all that because we deya!", before revealing the London skyline.

However it turns out tht video is taken from several years ago when Drake last headlined Wireless Festival, but that hasn't stopped many fans from being convinced that Drake will be performing at the festival on Sunday.

Imagine selling your Sunday wireless ticket to find out drake is coming and having to buy one again — M (@Mufaro19) July 7, 2018

Drake is making a surprise appearance at wireless on Sunday and I’m not going? A fat L — ㅤ (@wkndslut) July 6, 2018

