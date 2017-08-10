Drake Fuels Rumours Of A Joint Album With The Weeknd & Claims "That OVOXO Project Has To Happen"

10 August 2017, 12:29

Drake & The Weeknd

It's fair to say that Drake and The Weeknd are two of the biggest music stars on the planet. Both have had countless hit songs and their respective albums have topped the charts across the globe.

But one thing we've never had is a joint project from the two.

Yeah, we know they've had tracks together, such as 'Crew Love' and 'The Zone', but never a long form release.

Drake & The Weeknd
(Pic: PA)

However, if Drake has anything to do with it, it sounds like that could actually become a reality in the not too distant future and we're so here for it.

Speaking on stage at his annual OVO Fest having just performed on stage with his fellow Canadian artist, Drake exclaimed, “I want you to understand what this is. First of all, I don’t want to do this to you on stage, but I feel like that OVOXO project has to happen at some point. I just want to say that.”

Errrrrm yeah it does!

Kanye and Jay Z did it with the brilliant 'Watch The Throne', whilst Drake has even released an awesome collaborative album before alongside Future on 'What A Time To Be Alive'.

With Drake's infectious flow and The Weeknd's seriously smooth vocals, this is already looking like a hit in the making, so if they could make it happen ASAP we'd be really grateful...thanks guys!

