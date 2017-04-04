Drake's Love Affair With The UK Continues As He Announces An OVO Shop & Buys A TV Show

4 April 2017, 11:18

Drake's UK Shop

Drake fans are about to get seriously excited!

Over the last couple of years, Drake and the UK have had a bond that not many international artists enjoy. From his bromance with Skepta and the UK Grime scene to the amazing UK artists featuring on his latest project 'More Life', it's been a beautiful thing.

But the Canadian star is about to up the levels once again as he is set to open his first OVO store outside of North America and it's going to be based in London's famous fashion-loving area Soho.

7 Times The Stars Proved There Is A MUCH Less Glamorous Side To Fame

But not only will Drake be opening a shop, he's also bought the rights to Channel 4 show Top Boy and will be launching a brand new series of the hit Channel 4 show on Netflix.

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) onMar 20, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Speaking about the new move Top Boy star and So Solid Crew member Ashley Walters (who plays Dushane), told a tabloid, "We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him. He loves acting, of course he wanted a part."

“He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

Drake began his career as an actor, starring in Canadian show Degrassi: The Next Generation for six years before he started to focus on music.

According to reports, series three of Top Boy is likely to be released in 2018 and will apparently see a cameo from Skepta too!

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) onMar 12, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

The details around Drake's London OVO store are still few and far between, but we do know that it will be based on Berwick Street in Soho and will stock Drake's exclusive OVO clothing range.

So not only has Drake dominated the UK music charts over the last few years, but now he's also looking to take over TV and retail too - what a guy!

You may also like...

Zara Larsson Chats About Hanging With Drake's Dad!

Music royalty really is one big family.

00:59

Trending On Capital FM

Martin Garrix, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran

Martin Garrix Is Dropping TWO Surprise New Songs This Friday!

Martin Garrix

Zayn Malik new tattoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Drake Music

See more Drake Music

Drake News

See more Drake News

Ed Sheeran Drake Nicki Minaj

Drake & Nicki Minaj Are Ready To Put Ed Sheeran's No.1 Reign To A Screeching Halt
OVO Fest London

15 Artists You Might Get To See At Drake's OVO Fest In London
Drake and The Real Dennis G with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Drake's Dad, The Real Dennis G, Dropped Some HUGE News About Drake's Next Collaboration...

Drake Videos

See more Drake Videos

Drake & Travis Scott

This Video Of Travis Scott Falling Down A Hole On Stage At Drake's UK Show Is Everything
Drake and Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Drake And Jennifer Lopez Have Just Confirmed What's Really Going On Between Them... And We're BUZZING!
J.Lo and Drake

Drake & J.Lo Confirm Their Relationship As They Are Spotted Kissing, Grinding & Photobooth-ing

Drake Pictures

See more Drake Pictures

Drake & Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Are Rihanna & Drake Over? 10 Key Elements That Make Up The Pair's Relationship History
Richest Rappers 2016

Richest Hip-Hop Stars 2016: Who's This Year's King (Or Queen) Of Bling?
Drake Grammy Awards 2013 Red Carpet Arrivals

Drake: The Story So Far