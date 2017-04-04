Drake's Love Affair With The UK Continues As He Announces An OVO Shop & Buys A TV Show

Drake fans are about to get seriously excited!

Over the last couple of years, Drake and the UK have had a bond that not many international artists enjoy. From his bromance with Skepta and the UK Grime scene to the amazing UK artists featuring on his latest project 'More Life', it's been a beautiful thing.

But the Canadian star is about to up the levels once again as he is set to open his first OVO store outside of North America and it's going to be based in London's famous fashion-loving area Soho.

But not only will Drake be opening a shop, he's also bought the rights to Channel 4 show Top Boy and will be launching a brand new series of the hit Channel 4 show on Netflix.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) onMar 20, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Speaking about the new move Top Boy star and So Solid Crew member Ashley Walters (who plays Dushane), told a tabloid, "We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him. He loves acting, of course he wanted a part."

“He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

Drake began his career as an actor, starring in Canadian show Degrassi: The Next Generation for six years before he started to focus on music.

According to reports, series three of Top Boy is likely to be released in 2018 and will apparently see a cameo from Skepta too!

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) onMar 12, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

The details around Drake's London OVO store are still few and far between, but we do know that it will be based on Berwick Street in Soho and will stock Drake's exclusive OVO clothing range.

So not only has Drake dominated the UK music charts over the last few years, but now he's also looking to take over TV and retail too - what a guy!

