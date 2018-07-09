French Montana Reveals He's The Mystery Vocalist On Drake's Song 'Elevate'
9 July 2018, 15:16
We've been listening to 'Scorpion' over and over again and now we finally have an answer on 'Elevate'.
Drake's 'Scorpion' has been ruling the world of music since it dropped on the 29th June however one question that has needed answering was who supplies those additional vocals on the song 'Elevate'.
> Drake's Secret Headline Setlist At Wireless Festival Was Incredible
Well, it turns out it was none other than 'Unforgettable' star French Montana!
We caught up with French at Wireless Festival to chat all things Drizzy where he revealed the news he was in fact the secret collaborator.
> Nice for what? Nice for you to download our app of course for all your Drizzy needs
Not only did French confirm the news, he was 100% in on the fact that Drake was in fact coming to Wireless to surprise the London crowd.
He's got a monkey called Julius Caesar, he's an absolute gent & his name is @FrencHMonTanA #WirelessFest pic.twitter.com/xYrrdh4l4h— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 8, 2018
Full 'Elevate' lyrics by Drake:
[Chorus: Drake]
Ayy, elevate, elevate
Only obligation is to tell it straight
So much on my plate I gotta delegate
Baka passed a drug test, we gotta celebrate
I'm in bed awake, thinkin' how'd I make
All this happen for myself and my family
All this happen for myself and my family
There's no way that this is real, man, it can't be
(Yeah, yeah)
[Verse: Drake & French Montana]
If you need me, you can't call me, I stay busy makin' money
You know what is on my mind, all I think about is hunnids
I stay busy (bzz!) workin' on me
I stay busy with my business, homie
I already hit her when you left her lonely
She is not the type that likes to take things slowly
Slowly, my mouth is goin' off, I don't know patience
I got a chance then my niggas got it too like it's contagious
I see the future when I get wavy (Wavy God!)
But I couldn't picture bein' Champagne (haan) when I would buy that shit and save it for the right occasion
I couldn't picture changes
When I was with Ms. Creighton, that lady hates me
Couldn't picture wifin' Braden when I was pumpin' gas on road trips to go from Cincinnati on to Dayton
I couldn't gauge it
I wanna thank God for workin' way harder than Satan
He's playin' favorites, it feels amazin' (yeah)
[Chorus: Drake]
Elevate, elevate
Only obligation is to tell it straight
Me and all the guys found a better way
This for life, bih, we can never separate
I'm in bed awake, thinkin' how'd I make
All this happen for myself and my family
All this happen for myself and my family
There's no way that this is real, man, it can't be
[Outro: Drake]
Yeah, I can only tell you shit in pieces
As it happens to me, I begin to write the thesis
Franny got the Aria setup like it's a Freaknik
Vegas like Marineland, that big whale treatment
Georgie got me up a hunnid thousand for the weekend
I gotta move the safe beside the bed when I be sleepin'
My mood is changin' this summer, I'ma be tweakin'