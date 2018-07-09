French Montana Reveals He's The Mystery Vocalist On Drake's Song 'Elevate'

We've been listening to 'Scorpion' over and over again and now we finally have an answer on 'Elevate'.

Drake's 'Scorpion' has been ruling the world of music since it dropped on the 29th June however one question that has needed answering was who supplies those additional vocals on the song 'Elevate'.

> Drake's Secret Headline Setlist At Wireless Festival Was Incredible

Well, it turns out it was none other than 'Unforgettable' star French Montana!

We caught up with French at Wireless Festival to chat all things Drizzy where he revealed the news he was in fact the secret collaborator.

> Nice for what? Nice for you to download our app of course for all your Drizzy needs

Not only did French confirm the news, he was 100% in on the fact that Drake was in fact coming to Wireless to surprise the London crowd.

He's got a monkey called Julius Caesar, he's an absolute gent & his name is @FrencHMonTanA #WirelessFest pic.twitter.com/xYrrdh4l4h — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 8, 2018

Full 'Elevate' lyrics by Drake:

[Chorus: Drake]

Ayy, elevate, elevate

Only obligation is to tell it straight

So much on my plate I gotta delegate

Baka passed a drug test, we gotta celebrate

I'm in bed awake, thinkin' how'd I make

All this happen for myself and my family

All this happen for myself and my family

There's no way that this is real, man, it can't be

(Yeah, yeah)



[Verse: Drake & French Montana]

If you need me, you can't call me, I stay busy makin' money

You know what is on my mind, all I think about is hunnids

I stay busy (bzz!) workin' on me

I stay busy with my business, homie

I already hit her when you left her lonely

She is not the type that likes to take things slowly

Slowly, my mouth is goin' off, I don't know patience

I got a chance then my niggas got it too like it's contagious

I see the future when I get wavy (Wavy God!)

But I couldn't picture bein' Champagne (haan) when I would buy that shit and save it for the right occasion

I couldn't picture changes

When I was with Ms. Creighton, that lady hates me

Couldn't picture wifin' Braden when I was pumpin' gas on road trips to go from Cincinnati on to Dayton

I couldn't gauge it

I wanna thank God for workin' way harder than Satan

He's playin' favorites, it feels amazin' (yeah)



[Chorus: Drake]

Elevate, elevate

Only obligation is to tell it straight

Me and all the guys found a better way

This for life, bih, we can never separate

I'm in bed awake, thinkin' how'd I make

All this happen for myself and my family

All this happen for myself and my family

There's no way that this is real, man, it can't be



[Outro: Drake]

Yeah, I can only tell you shit in pieces

As it happens to me, I begin to write the thesis

Franny got the Aria setup like it's a Freaknik

Vegas like Marineland, that big whale treatment

Georgie got me up a hunnid thousand for the weekend

I gotta move the safe beside the bed when I be sleepin'

My mood is changin' this summer, I'ma be tweakin'