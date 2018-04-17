Drake's Reportedly Dating 'Decline' Star Raye & We're So Here For it

According to sources, it wasn't just Raye's music that Drake was interested in when they met up!

In today's 'relationship of the century we absolutely didn't see coming', it's the turn of 'Nice For What' rap king Drake and 'Decline' vocal queen Raye.

According to reports, the pair have linked up in recent times and have begun dating!

> Drake's Luxurious Birthday Gift To Himself Will Make The Harry Potter Fan In Your Life Hella Jealous



Speaking to one tabloid, a source revealed, “Raye is a massive fan of Drake’s work and reached out on Twitter to send him one of her songs."

trouble . A post shared by RAYE (@raye) onApr 15, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

“He was clearly impressed by her songwriting talents and when they met to record, it quickly became obvious it wasn’t just her music he was interested in. It’s early days but the pair have already been out on a string of dates, with Drake taking her to his favourite restaurant, Nobo Berkeley in central London."

“He’s got form for dating the hottest and most up-and-coming stars in the world so Raye isn’t reading too much into it, they’re just having fun at the moment.”

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) onApr 15, 2018 at 8:44pm PDT

Neither Drake nor Raye have spoken out about the reports on social media, but if this is now a thing then we hope we at least get a quality tune or two out of it! Thanks guys.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Drake & Raye Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out Drake stopping his live show to call out a guy for groping people in the crowd...