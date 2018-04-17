Drake's Reportedly Dating 'Decline' Star Raye & We're So Here For it

17 April 2018, 14:52

Drake & Raye

According to sources, it wasn't just Raye's music that Drake was interested in when they met up!

In today's 'relationship of the century we absolutely didn't see coming', it's the turn of 'Nice For What' rap king Drake and 'Decline' vocal queen Raye.

According to reports, the pair have linked up in recent times and have begun dating!

> Drake's Luxurious Birthday Gift To Himself Will Make The Harry Potter Fan In Your Life Hella Jealous

Speaking to one tabloid, a source revealed, “Raye is a massive fan of Drake’s work and reached out on Twitter to send him one of her songs."

 

trouble .

A post shared by RAYE (@raye) onApr 15, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

“He was clearly impressed by her songwriting talents and when they met to record, it quickly became obvious it wasn’t just her music he was interested in. It’s early days but the pair have already been out on a string of dates, with Drake taking her to his favourite restaurant, Nobo Berkeley in central London."

“He’s got form for dating the hottest and most up-and-coming stars in the world so Raye isn’t reading too much into it, they’re just having fun at the moment.”

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) onApr 15, 2018 at 8:44pm PDT

Neither Drake nor Raye have spoken out about the reports on social media, but if this is now a thing then we hope we at least get a quality tune or two out of it! Thanks guys.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Drake & Raye Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out Drake stopping his live show to call out a guy for groping people in the crowd...

Drake Music

See more Drake Music

One Dance artwork
One Dance
Drake / Wizkid / Kyla

Drake News

See more Drake News

Drake Lyric Book

You Can Now Buy Drake's Never-Before-Seen Throwback Lyric Book & Basically Become The New 6 God

Drake Videos

See more Drake Videos

Drake Scary Hours Asset

Drake Accused Of Stealing New Single's Artwork... And The Evidence Looks Pretty Legit!

Drake Pictures

See more Drake Pictures

Drake & Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Are Rihanna & Drake Over? 10 Key Elements That Make Up The Pair's Relationship History