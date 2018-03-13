Did Joe Jonas Just Get A Tattoo Of His Fiancée, Sophie Turner? It Looks So...

Tbf, who *doesn't* want a tattoo of Sansa Stark?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been engaged for quite some time now, and - frankly - not a day goes by that we're jealous of their relationship.

Especially after it looks like the DNCE frontman confirmed the rest of their lives together by getting her face inked on him.

Taking to Twitter, Joe wrote "BOOOM #curtmontgomerytattoo does it again" as he shared a snap of his forearm, with a tattoo of a female.

BOOOM #curtmontgomerytattoo does it again pic.twitter.com/yTkIJgJ8KZ — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) March 11, 2018

His 10.2million followers were quick to point out the similarities between his ink and his 'Game of Thrones' star fiancée, Sophie.

Omg that's Sophie, isn't it? Awww — Melanie Maslow (@MelmelMaslow16) March 12, 2018

Is this Sophie? — White Canary ♡ (@iammona98) March 12, 2018

He hasn't confirmed whether or not that she was the inspiration behind his ink, but all we know is we wanna find ourselves a man like Joe. <3

Remember that one time DNCE slayed the #CapitalJBB with their 'No Scrubs/Hold On, We're Going Home' medley?