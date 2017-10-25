DJ Khaled Bought His Son A Watch For His First Birthday & It's Worth More Than Your Entire Life Savings

25 October 2017, 14:03

DJ Khaled & Asahd

No, he can't tell the time.

When most people reach their first birthday, their parents get them a card and some nice little presents that they'll grow out of before they reach their next birthday.

For DJ Khaled's son Asahd, his first birthday was simply next level.

> Kim And Kanye's LA Mansion Was Burgled & On-Site Armed Security Were Forced To Intervene

Firstly there was the prized gift that the superstar producer gifted his young son - a $100,000 rose gold Frank Muller watch made by jeweller Haute Living that's engraved with Asahd's name & birthday on the back and features 11.65 carats of diamonds, but who's counting, right?

 

Part7!! franck muller @franckmuller_geneve team @hauteliving @hautetime @asahdkhaled ..

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) onOct 22, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

That's right - a one year old boy is now the proud owner of a watch worth more than your entire life savings and probabaly everything else you own combined.

Plus it's an adult sized watch so he can't even wear it for a good few years AND he can't even tell the time yet. Maybe we can borrow it until it fits?

Then there was the birthday celebrations. Plenty of huge celebrity names joined Asahd in the club, as you do for a music mogul's first birthday, whilst P Diddy was recruited for hosting duties.

Now let's talk about his birthday cake, because that was a monster. Covered in pictures of the youngster loving life, it was accompanied by a pair of cake Nike trainers and was at least three times bigger than Asahd himself. Good luck eating that lad.

Dj Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck clearly spared no expense on the extravagant party and we're sure that when Asahd watches the footage back in a few years he'll appreciate being arguably the coolest kid we've ever seen.

> Download Our Fancy New App For Loads More Extravagant Fun!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself what a banger DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts' is...

Trending On Capital FM

Kylie Jenner ghost

WATCH: Fans Think There’s A Freddy Krueger Ghost In Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat & It’s Freaky!

Lady Gaga cosies up to boyfriend, Christian

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stephanie Davis & Jeremy McConnell

'It's Disgusting!!' - Stephanie Davis Slams Jeremy McConnell's Parenting In Brutal Twitter Outburst
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  3. 3
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  4. 4
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  8. 8
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  9. 9
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  10. 10
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sucker For You artwork
    Sucker For You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  12. 12
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  13. 13
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  14. 14
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  16. 16
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  17. 17
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  20. 20
    Pray artwork
    Pray
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  22. 22
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  23. 23
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  24. 24
    Heavy artwork
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  25. 25
    Revenge artwork
    Revenge
    Pink feat. Eminem
    itunes
  26. 26
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  27. 27
    Bedroom Floor artwork
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  28. 28
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  29. 29
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  30. 30
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  31. 31
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  32. 32
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  33. 33
    Too Much To Ask artwork
    Too Much To Ask
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  34. 34
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  35. 35
    Spotlight (Acoustic) artwork
    Spotlight (Acoustic)
    Dappy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Star People artwork
    Star People
    George Michael
    itunes
  37. 37
    Cola artwork
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  38. 38
    1-800-273-8255 artwork
    1-800-273-8255
    Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
    itunes
  39. 39
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    If I'm Lucky artwork
    If I'm Lucky
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site