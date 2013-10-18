Dizzee Rascal Feat. Teddy Sky - 'Love This Town' (Official Video)

18 October 2013, 11:22

Dizzee Rascal 'Love This Town'

The UK rapper is back with a politically charged music video for his latest 'The Fifth' single.

Dizzee Rascal is back with the music video for his brand new single 'Love This Town'.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

The 'Bonkers' rapper heavily references the 2011 London riots in his latest music video, from the song taken from his album 'The Fifth'.

Dizzee is seen leading a gang through a London suburb who proceeded to do good deeds around the community, despite the locals' initial apprehension about them.

Among the group's humorously staged good deeds are washing a shops windows, recycling cardboard from an electronics store and rescuing a cat stranded on top of a phone box.

'Love This Town' is the latest track to be lifted from Dizzee's latest album 'The Fifth', following 'I Don't Need A Reason' and 'Goin' Crazy'.

Roman Kemp and Dizzee Rascal

WATCH: Dizzee Rascal Teaches Us How To Rap... And It's Weirdly Easy!
Dizzee Rascal, Dave Berry, George and Lilah

WATCH: Dizzee Rascal Just Proved How Much Of A Rascal He Actually Is!
Dizzee Rascal Summertime Ball 2016

Dizzee Rascal Made A Surprise Comeback - & Debuted His AMAZING New Track 'Hype' At The #CapitalSTB

Dizzee Rascal Summertime Ball 2016

Dizzee Rascal - 'Hype' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)

Dizzee Rascal Summertime Ball 2016

Dizzee Rascal - 'Bonkers' (Live At The Summertime Ball 2016)

Calvin Harris

EXCLUSIVE: Calvin Harris Confirms THREE New Collabs.... And He's Worked With Them ALL Before!

Calvin Harris

Dizzee Rascal on the MTV EMAs 2013 Red Carpet

Dizzee Rascal: 10 Facts About The 'Bonkers' Star

Dizzee Rascal arrives at the BRIT Awards 2012

The A-Z Of Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal: 12 Reasons To Be Excited For His New Album 'The Fifth'