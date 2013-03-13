Disclosure Feat. AlunaGeorge - 'White Noise' (Official Video)

Watch the video for the duo's incredible new single on Capital now.

Disclosure have unveiled their video for new single 'White Noise' featuring AlunaGeorge.

The track, which is available to download now, is the brotherly duo Guy and Howard Lawrence's follow-up to 'Latch'.

In the video, a security guard is seen enjoying listening to the song at a selection of disused warehouses in New York.

'White Noise' is expected to feature on Disclosure's forthcoming debut studio album.

[[ This video has been removed ]]