Disclosure And Lorde To Join Forces On Stage At BRIT Awards 2014

28 January 2014, 09:24

Lorde BRIT Awards 2014 Promo Image

The first confirmed collaboration for the UK's biggest night in music has been announced.

Disclosure will be joined by Lorde for a special performance at the BRIT Awards 2014, it has been announced.

The artists will team-up at the O2 Arena next month on a line-up which already includes Katy Perry, Rudimental, Ellie Goulding and Bruno Mars. 

Lorde BRIT Awards 2014 Promo Image

The BRITs has seen some huge all-star collaborations over the years and it looks set to continue in 2014.

Disclosure are among the top nominated stars at this year's event with four nods including Best Album for their debut 'Settle'.

The full list of confirmed performers at the BRITs 2014 is as follows:

  • Disclosure Feat. Lorde
  • Katy Perry
  • Bruno Mars
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Bastille
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Pharrell Williams

The BRIT Awards 2014 take place live from London's O2 Arena on 19th February.

> Check out the nominees for this year's Best British Single here.

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Lorde at the Grammys 2014 this past weekend, where she picked up two awards and gave a stand out performance of 'Royals'.

> Watch back all the highlights from the Grammys 2014

