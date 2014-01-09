BRIT Awards 2014: Disclosure Lead 'Best British Breakthrough' Nominations List

The likes of Critics' Choice 2013 winner Tom Odell and 'Of The Night' band Bastille are also nominated.

Disclosure have been confirmed as a nominee for the British Breakthrough Act category at the BRIT Awards 2014 following today's (9th January) announcement.

The 'F For You' duo will compete against Bastille, Tom Odell, Laura Mvula and London Grammar next month in the hotly contested category of emerging artists.

Disclosure have had an incredible past twelve months following the release of debut album 'Settle', continuing to score a string of chart hits as well as playing both the Summertime and Jingle Bell Ball for Capital FM.

See the full list of nominees for British Breakthrough Act below:

Disclosure

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Bastille

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Laura Mvula

London Grammar

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Tom Odell

