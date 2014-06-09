Disclosure: 6 Collaborations For Your Essential Summer Playlist

9 June 2014, 12:58

Disclosure

With rumours surfacing of Guy & Howard working with Madonna, we bring you the definitive collaborations and remixes of the boys' career.

The 'Girl Gone Wild' singer has been partying with Disclosure's Guy and Howard recently, and her latest Instagram snaps have got the rumour mills working overtime about a possible upcoming collaboration.

The boys recently re-worked Pharrell's classic 'Frontin' on their Soundcloud account, so a high profile collaboration could be on the cards. 

Disclosure wowed crowds at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December with surprise guest Aluna Francis for a live performance of their huge summer hit 'White Noise'.

To get you hyped up for what could be the guys' biggest partnership yet, we're counting down the best remixes and collaborations from the boys so far.

Pharrell Williams - Frontin' (Disclosure Remix)

 

Disclosure feat. Mary J. Blige - F For You

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Disclosure feat. Mary J. Blige - F For You on MUZU.TV.

 

Disclosure feat. Eliza Doolittle - You & Me (Flume Remix)

 

Disclosure feat. Sam Smith - Latch

 

 

Disclosure feat. London Grammar - Help Me Lose My Mind

 

Disclosure feat. AlunaGeorge - White Noise

 

Nathan Sykes

“I’d Like To Collab With A Dance Producer Like Disclosure”: Nathan Sykes On Future Plans

Nathan Sykes

Disclosure Lorde Magnets Remix

REMIX! Listen To Disclosure's AMAZING New Version Of Lorde Team-Up 'Magnets'
Sam Smith and Disclosure Saturday Night Live

WATCH: Disclosure Perform Live With Sam Smith And Lorde On Saturday Night Live

Disclosure building selfie

Disclosure 2015 UK Tour Dates: Get Tickets To See The 'Caracal' Duo Live
Disclosure Confirm New Album 'Caracal'

LISTEN: Hear Disclosure's AMAZING Lorde Song Collaboration On New Album 'Caracal'
Disclosure Jaded Music Video

Disclosure - 'Jaded'

Disclosure

The A-Z Of Disclosure

Disclosure

12 Facts About Disclosure: Prove You're A True Fan!

Disclosure Summertime Ball 2013

Disclosure At The Summertime Ball 2013 - Pictures