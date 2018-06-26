Watch: Demi Lovato Breaks Down Whilst Performing 'Sober' For The First Time

Demi Lovato couldn't fight back the tears whilst performing her new track 'Sober' for the first time which apologises to her fans for relapsing after years of sobriety...

Demi Lovato broke down whilst performing her highly personal new song 'Sober' at Rock In Rio festival in Lisbon for the first time, fighting through tears as she sang the track which admits that she has relapsed with alcohol after six years of sobriety.

The song, which includes the line "I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again" admits that she has drank alcohol, just three months after celebrating six years of sobriety, something Demi has decided to open up about through her music.

Fans, and even other artists have leapt to support the singer through the difficult time and urged others to be understanding of her struggles with addiction.

For all the relapsers and chronic relapsers, tonight, have some compassion for yourself, you can do it. I love you @ddlovato https://t.co/dAcHIu2HhF — sia (@Sia) June 26, 2018

waking up listening to @ddlovato "sober".

Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY.

Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you'll choose recovery again.

All of us who love you only want to see you happy and heathy. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 21, 2018

what a special song we ❤ you @ddlovato https://t.co/ES9zx4k7T6 — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) June 25, 2018

