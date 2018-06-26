Watch: Demi Lovato Breaks Down Whilst Performing 'Sober' For The First Time

26 June 2018, 12:54

Demi Lovato couldn't fight back the tears whilst performing her new track 'Sober' for the first time which apologises to her fans for relapsing after years of sobriety...

Demi Lovato broke down whilst performing her highly personal new song 'Sober' at Rock In Rio festival in Lisbon for the first time, fighting through tears as she sang the track which admits that she has relapsed with alcohol after six years of sobriety.

Demi Lovato Admits She's Relapsed After Six Years Of Sobriety

The song, which includes the line "I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again" admits that she has drank alcohol, just three months after celebrating six years of sobriety, something Demi has decided to open up about through her music.

Fans, and even other artists have leapt to support the singer through the difficult time and urged others to be understanding of her struggles with addiction.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest News On Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Music

See more Demi Lovato Music

No Promises artwork
No Promises
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
Instruction (Rhythm Roxx & Mister Barclay Remix)
Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon...

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato Sober

Demi Lovato Admits She's Relapsed After Six Years Of Sobriety

Demi Lovato Videos

See more Demi Lovato Videos

Demi Lovato Tribute Asset

This Fan Started A Mass Tribute To Demi Lovato After She Cancelled Her Show Due To Sickness

Demi Lovato Pictures

See more Demi Lovato Pictures

Demi Lovato 'Cool For The Summer' Music Video

33 Pics Charting Demi Lovato's Transformation Through The Years