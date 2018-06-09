WATCH: Demi Lovato Belts Out 'Camp Rock' Anthems Backstage At #CapitalSTB

Prepare to get hit right in the feels, and Demi Lovato sings songs direct from your childhood.

Where do we even begin with Demi Lovato? First she was a surprise at the #CapitalSTB, then she performed alongside Jax Jones. And now... THIS?!

The 'Confident' singer popped by to see Roman Kemp before she shocked everyone attending Capital's Summertime Ball to warm up her vocals.

> Demi Lovato Just Did A Surprise Performance At The Summertime Ball!

But this wasn't your standard vocal drills. She got ready to perform 'Instruction' by belting out some of her favourite TV and movie theme tunes, including 'High School Musical' and 'Friends'.

We loved it when Demi serenaded Roman Kemp with a belter of a song from 'Camp Rock', but the real highlight was when Ro didn't have a Scoob what it was from, in front of the woman who was in it.

#Iconic.

> Grab Our App, And Catch Demi Lovato Performing At The #CapitalSTB!