Demi Lovato Posted A Random Picture Of Herself In A Wedding Dress & Fans Think They've Predicted Why

23 November 2017, 11:03

Demi Lovato Wearing A Wedding Dress

Why no caption Demi? WHY?!

These days celebrity Instagram accounts are our biggest insight into a stars everyday life.

So when Demi Lovato posted a picture of herself in a wedding dress with absolutley no caption on her Instagram, everyone was absolutely baffled.

Check out the picture below to get a taste of exactly what we're tlaking about...

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) onNov 22, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Surely Demi wasn't hinting that she'd gotten married secretly? Nah, deffo not.

Some fans think they've guessed exactly why Demi has posted the random pic and it's all to do with her song 'Tell Me You Love Me'. According to most Demi fans, they think the pic is a still from the upcoming music video for the track and it kinda makes a lot of sense.

Lyrics in the song hear Demi sing 'Everything I need / Is standing right in front of me / I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah' so could she be talking about walking up the aisle? That would deffo mean the wedding dress would make sense!

We'll keep our fingers crossed.

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Demi Lovato serenaded Jimmy Fallon wirh a bunch of 2017 hits...

