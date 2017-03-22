Demi Lovato Proved She's The Ultimate Queen, By Responding To Her Leaked Photos In The Greatest Way

YOU KEEP DOIN' YOU, DEMI!

When Demi Lovato sang about 'Confident', we thought it was just a catchy lyrics - we didn't realise she was the most confident girl out there. Well done, girl.

It's been reported that photos of the 24-year old singer have been leaked, including some of her in bed with her ex, Wilmer Valderrama. If this was us, we wouldn't even have time to blink; we'd be too busy panicking. But Demi just took it in her stride.

I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017

She couldn't have played it any cooler when she shut down rumours that naked photos of her had surfaced, when she wrote on Twitter "I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage".

Clearly, Demi doesn't care about the leak, and really shut down those hackers.

This photo leak scandal is, however, totally wrong, and while Demi doesn't seem too upset by it all, a lot of other celebrities are, and - quite frankly - it needs to stop now.

Pic: Getty

