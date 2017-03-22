Demi Lovato Proved She's The Ultimate Queen, By Responding To Her Leaked Photos In The Greatest Way

22 March 2017, 07:47

Demi Lovato 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

YOU KEEP DOIN' YOU, DEMI!

When Demi Lovato sang about 'Confident', we thought it was just a catchy lyrics - we didn't realise she was the most confident girl out there. Well done, girl.

It's been reported that photos of the 24-year old singer have been leaked, including some of her in bed with her ex, Wilmer Valderrama. If this was us, we wouldn't even have time to blink; we'd be too busy panicking. But Demi just took it in her stride.

> Joe Jonas Wants To Reunite With Demi Lovato And Nick Jonas To Make 'Camp Rock 3'... If It's An "Adult Film"

She couldn't have played it any cooler when she shut down rumours that naked photos of her had surfaced, when she wrote on Twitter "I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage".

Clearly, Demi doesn't care about the leak, and really shut down those hackers.

This photo leak scandal is, however, totally wrong, and while Demi doesn't seem too upset by it all, a lot of other celebrities are, and - quite frankly - it needs to stop now.

Demi Lovato Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice AwardsPic: Getty

> Want To Control The Tunes You Wanna Hear? Then Download Our App Right Now!

You May Also Like...

Zara Larsson Faces A Grilling From Little Roman

Things got a tad awkward

02:11

Trending On Capital FM

American Pie Cast

18 Years After It Was Released, Here's What The Cast Of American Pie Look Like Now...

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Demi Lovato Music

See more Demi Lovato Music

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam' New York Premiere

Joe Jonas Wants To Reunite With Demi Lovato And Nick Jonas To Make 'Camp Rock 3'... If It's An "Adult Film"

Nick Jonas

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s Seriously Annoyed People By Claiming She’s 1% African After A DNA Test
Demi Lovato Ellen Degeneres Su'Move It

WATCH: Demi Lovato Proves She's The Cutest Soul, When She Giggles During A Lap Dance As A Sumo

Demi Lovato Videos

See more Demi Lovato Videos

Mike Posner and Demi Lovato GRAMMYs

Mike Posner Made A VERY Public Declaration Of His Love For Demi Lovato, Which We TOTALLY Ship, FYI
Jennifer Lawrence Fake Walk-Out

From Niall Horan To Justin Bieber - 17 Times CelebFrom Niall Horan To Justin Bieber - 17 Times Celeb Interviews Got SERIOUSLY Awkward
Demi Lovato

WATCH: Demi Lovato’s Stunning ‘Silent Night’ Cover Will Give You ALL The Xmas Feels

Demi Lovato Pictures

See more Demi Lovato Pictures

Demi Lovato 'Cool For The Summer' Music Video

33 Pics Charting Demi Lovato's Transformation Through The Years
Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas And Demi Lovato: The Pop Duo's Friendship In Pictures

Nick Jonas

Fashion Face Off: Demi Lovato V. Ariana Grande

Fashion Face Off: Demi Lovato V. Ariana Grande