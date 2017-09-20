Demi Lovato Once Had Snoop Dogg At Her House Party & It Was Exactly Like You’d Imagine

20 September 2017, 12:45

Demi Lovato Snoop Dogg

It was the inspiration for her ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ video.

Imagine inviting a few people over for a casual night in and ending up with a rager featuring none other than Snoop Dogg at your house? Well, that’s exactly what happened to Demi Lovato…

WATCH: Demi Lovato Serenades Jimmy Fallon With Taylor Swift And Harry Styles In This LOL Lip Sync Skit

Demi revealed to Jimmy Fallon that the unexpected party inspired her video for ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, explaining, “One day I was like ‘I want to have people over. I had just gone through a breakup. I was like, 'I'm newly single. I want to meet people.'

"I called my friend and told him to invite people over. All of a sudden, a couple of hours later Snoop Dogg was there, French Montana was there and Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa and all these people.

"I was like, wait a second, I just wanted to have a couple people over to hang out. And all of a sudden, my house is like filled with pot smoke everywhere... I was like, ‘No smoking inside. Get out! Get out!'

“I wasn’t going to tell Snoop not to smoke in my house so I was like ‘Ok Snoop, do what you want’ and then my chef came in the next morning and was like ‘It smells like Snoop Dogg was here’ and I was like ‘No he literally was.'"

Erm, amazing. This is definitely our fave random house party story ever! 

Jump into the Capital app for all the latest news on your fave stars, and check out some of the biggest hits whilst you're there!

Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Star In Barney

N'awww

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Ariana Grande Lady Cultura

Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Fired A Backing Dancer For Being Racist On Instagram

Ariana Grande

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne at the Armani LFW ev

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Demi Lovato Music

See more Demi Lovato Music

No Promises artwork
No Promises
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato Lip Sync Conversation

WATCH: Demi Lovato Serenades Jimmy Fallon With Taylor Swift And Harry Styles In This LOL Lip Sync Skit

Demi Lovato Videos

See more Demi Lovato Videos

Demi Lovato Lauren Abedini

Demi Lovato Was Pictured Holding Hands With Her Rumoured GF & Her Fans Are ALL Here For It

Demi Lovato Pictures

See more Demi Lovato Pictures

Demi Lovato 'Cool For The Summer' Music Video

33 Pics Charting Demi Lovato's Transformation Through The Years